Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA

All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Christmas and New Year celebrations. A large number of tourists from India and abroad have arrived in Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, and Dalhousie.

Chief Minister Sukhu Sukhvinder inaugurated the #ShimlaWinterCarnival 2023 today at the historic Ridge Maidan, and said that the event marks the first-ever Winter Carnival in Shimla, adding a new chapter to the city’s history.

Tourism business will remain at its peak in the state for the next week. More than 55 thousand vehicles have entered the capital Shimla in 3 days over the weekend while 12 thousand vehicles passed through Atal Tunnel Rohtang yesterday and 65 thousand tourists have reached here in a single day. At the same time, on the Shimla-Kalka Heritage Rail Track connecting the capital Shimla to Kalka, all the trains coming from Kalka towards Shimla have been booked in advance till 31st December. Normally 6 regular trains are run on this track, while given the tourist season, a holiday special train has also been run.

Himachal Pradesh on Christmas and approaching New Year witnessing the influx of tourists in its famous tourist destinations, especially at 9.2 Kilometers, Atal Tunnel Rohtang, the longest in the world situated at a height of 10000 feet, here around 65000 tourists with over 12000 vehicles were recorded in a single day. The district administration and the Police jawans are effeciently managing the huge tourist rush and extending help to make their visit memorable.

DGP Sanjay Kundu said that a large number of tourists have visited different parts of the state like Shimla, Dharamsala, and Manali. He added that the local administration and the Police force in all the tourist destinations have been working commendably 24×7 especially in minus 12 degrees temperature at Atal Tunnel to manage the traffic smoothly ensuring that everyone reaches safe at their destination and celebrates the festival.