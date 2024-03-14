FreeCurrencyRates.com

Russian Embassy Hosts Ceremony for Indian Participants Of World Youth Festival

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

The Russian Embassy in New Delhi today hosted a ceremony for Indian participants of the World Youth Festival, held in Russia’s Sirius Federal Territory in Sochi from the first to seventh of this month. The ceremony was presided over by Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov and the Indian participants shared their impressions and experiences from the festival.

Addressing the audience, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov emphasised that Indian tricolor, the Tiranga, proudly waved as the most prominent flag during festival. He said that the festival buzzed with over 800 events and activities, including marathons, music and dance performances, and yoga sessions. Mr. Alipov further added that the interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin further emphasized the high-profile participation of Bharat on the global stage. He emphasised the paramount importance of nurturing international connections and youth engagement in tackling global challenges.

Three hundred and Sixty Indian participants, representing diverse fields ranging from business to sports, articulated their perspectives on the festival’s significance as a platform for cross-cultural dialogue and collaboration.

Talking to Akashwani News, some of the participants of the World Youth Festival shared their experiences and appreciated the Russian hospitality.

The Russian Embassy reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties between India and Russia, particularly through initiatives that empower and inspire the youth.

