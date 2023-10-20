इंडियन आवाज़     20 Oct 2023 01:20:59      انڈین آواز

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edible Oils are under control due to the measures taken by it.

In an Interview to Akashvani News, Secretary of, the Department of Food and Public Distribution Sanjeev Chopra said that the government is closely monitoring the price situation of these commodities and will ensure that their prices remain under control during the festive season. On Sugar prices, Mr. Chopra said that there is an availability of 57 lakh tonnes of Sugar in the country which is adequate to meet the domestic demand for two and half months.

Mr. Chopra said, that to ensure sufficient availability of sugar for domestic consumers at a reasonable price throughout the year, the  Government has continued ‘restriction’ of sugar exports till further orders. This would also ensure healthy stocks of sugar in the country and maintenance of consistency in India’s efforts towards greener fuel under the Ethanol Blended with Petrol (EBP) Programme. He added that despite international sugar prices being at 12 years high, sugar in India is among the cheapest in the world. Besides, appropriate Government policies on sugarcane and sugar have ensured that sugar mills have made payments of more than one lakh crore rupees clearing more than 95 percent of cane dues for Sugar Season 2022-23.

On the availability of wheat in the country, Mr. Chopra said that currently there is a stock of 230 lakh tonnes of wheat and the Government is making available this commodity to the flour mills through the Open Market Sale Scheme to check its price. On the prices of rice, Secretary, Sanjeev Chopra said, that due to harvesting season, fresh products will come to mandis resulting in bringing down the prices of this food item in the coming months.

Mr. Chopra said,  the Government has also extended the 20 per cent export duty on Parboiled Rice till 31st of March,2024 from the 15th of October to maintain adequate availability in the domestic market.

Mr. Chopra also said there is enough stock of edible oils in the country and currently it is at 36 lakh tonnes against last year’s availability of 25 lakh tonnes. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

یو این چیف اور اداروں کی غزہ کے ہسپتال پر ہلاکت خیز حملے کی مذمت UN

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش  نے کہا کہ وہ غزہ ...

UN: پاکستان میں مزید 15 لاکھ افراد کے بے روزگار ہونے کا امکان

کووڈ۔19 وبا، 2022 کے سیلاب اور حالیہ اقتصادی بحران کے باعث پاکس ...

اسرائیل اور فلسطین کے حماس کے درمیان جنگ کا گیارہواں دن

اسرائیل اور فلسطین کے حماس کے درمیان جنگ کا آج گیارہواں دن ہے ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

PM Modi reviews progress of Gaganyaan Mission

Calls upon scientists to aim for Indian Space Station by 2035 and sending astronauts to Moon by 2040 Ad ...

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

@Powered By: Logicsart