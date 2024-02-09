इंडियन आवाज़     09 Feb 2024 08:09:13      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@leehsienloong

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have babies during the year of the Dragon and assured them of his government’s support. Many Chinese-origin families consider children born in the Year of the Dragon to be especially auspicious.

He wished all Singaporeans good health, and a happy Chinese New Year. In his annual Chinese New Year message, the PM said, his government will build a Singapore Made for Families, and continue supporting people’s marriage and parenthood aspirations.

The PM also noted that fertility rates around the world have been declining, especially in developed societies such as Singapore. He said, support for infant caregiving and work-life harmony has been progressively strengthened to see parents through their children’s formative years. He added that government-paid paternity leave was recently doubled from two weeks to four weeks voluntarily. Singaporeans will celebrate the Chinese New Year this weekend. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart