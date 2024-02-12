Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in the Government and Public Sector undertakings. At present more than 8 Lakhs Youth were given jobs in the above sector during the tenure of this Government and soon we can achieve the target. He was inaugurating the Rozgar Mela organised at BSF Training Centre in Yelehanka, Bengaluru today.India from a fragile 5th position of economy in the world to become the best 5th economy in the world now.

He assured that India with more than 65 percent of the Youth population will become a developed country in the world by 2047.