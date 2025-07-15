Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Japan willing to resume peace talks with Russia

Jul 15, 2025

AMN

Japan has expressed readiness to resume peace treaty talks with Russia when conditions allow. In an interview with a state-run news agency, Japanese Ambassador to Moscow Akira Muto said that it is necessary to conclude a peace treaty by resolving the territorial issue between the two countries to build stable relations.

He described Japan as Russia’s natural partner and neighbour, recalling President Putin’s openness to dialogue. Muto also voiced support for U.S. efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict and welcomed a possible U.S.-Russia summit.

Ties between the two countries worsened after Japan imposed sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In response, Moscow suspended peace treaty talks, accusing Japan of taking a hostile stance. The main obstacle remains the decades-long dispute over the southern Kuril Islands, known in Japan as the Northern Territories.

