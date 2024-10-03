THE INDIAN AWAAZ

PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Completes 10 Years

Oct 3, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular radio programme Mann Ki Baat has completed ten years today. It was on this day in 2014 that Mr Modi started sharing his thoughts through the programme on Akashvani. In the ten-year journey of the programme, the Prime Minister has touched on significant social, cultural, environmental, and behavioural issues that have created a positive impact in the country. Mann Ki Baat has become an important platform for interaction between the Prime Minister and the citizens.

In the Mann Ki Baat episode of last month, Mr. Modi said that the ten-year journey of the programme has created a garland of sorts, in which every episode encompasses new sagas, new records, and new personalities get added. He said that whatever work is taking place in society with a sense of collectiveness, gets recognition through Mann Ki Baat. The Prime Minister added that the listeners of Mann Ki Baat are the real anchors of this show.

