Cabinet has approved a Productivity Linked Bonus of 78 days for 11.72 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees. The Bonus Amount will be two thousand and twenty-nine crore rupees.

In a move to benefit about 20 thousand 704 employees of Major Port Authorities and Dock Labour Board Employees, the government has approved a modified Productivity Linked Reward Scheme for these employees from 2020-21 to 2025-26 with a total financial implication of 200 crore rupees.