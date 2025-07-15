Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

34 fishermen from Bengal’s Kakdwip detained in Bangladesh

Jul 15, 2025

AMN

Thirty-four fishermen from West Bengal were produced before a Bangladeshi court today following their detention by the Bangladesh Navy earlier this morning. The fishermen were allegedly apprehended for crossing into Bangladeshi territorial waters. Alongside them, two fishing trawlers were also seized. After their arrest, the fishermen and the vessels were taken to Bangladesh’s Mongla port. The group had set out to sea from Kakdwip, located inthe South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The West Bengal state government has reached out to the Indian Embassy in Bangladesh, requesting diplomatic intervention for the release of the detained fishermen.

