Yemen: Execution of Indian Nurse postponed

Jul 15, 2025
Yemen: Execution of Indian Nurse postponed

The execution of Indian nurse Nimishapriya, which was initially scheduled for tomorrow in Yemen, has been postponed. According to the official sources, the government has made concerted efforts in recent days to seek more time for the family of Nimishapriya to reach a mutually agreeable solution with the other party. Since the beginning of the case, the government has rendered all possible assistance in the matter. Despite the sensitivities involved, Indian officials have been in regular touch with the local jail authorities and the prosecutor’s office, leading to securing this postponement.

