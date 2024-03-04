BSNL launches Selfcare Mobile app to make service easier

AMN / New Delhi

BSNL has launched an enhanced BSNL Selfcare Mobile app, aiming to make customer service easier. The new unified app to customers will be single integrated app for Landline/FTTH and mobile services.

The updated app brings a range of new features which include Easy Recharge and Bill Payment, Manage multiple numbers under one account for added convenience and Interactive Dashboards to get real-time insights into usage and account details.

BSNL is committed to further enhancing the app with lifestyle services like OTT content and educational resources.

“Our goal with the upgraded BSNL Selfcare Mobile app is to redefine customer experience and set new benchmarks for service excellence,” said CMD BSNL. “By leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, we aim to offer users a unified, modernized experience that aligns with their evolving needs.”