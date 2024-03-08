CSIR-IIP hosts DRDO Scientists

As a part of the Mandatory Specialized Training on Essential Management Skills (STEMS-21.3), around 40 Scientist G rank officials from different laboratories of DRDO visited CSIR-IIP on 6th March 2024. The Institute of Technology Management, Mussoorie – DRDO organized the visit.

The objective of the visit was to provide the participants with valuable insights into the processes and innovative technologies involved in developing and refining petrochemical/chemical products.

Director CSIR-IIP, Dr H.S. Bisht, formally welcomed the participants and presented a brief overview of the Institute, covering its mandate and vision. Dr. Sanat Kumar, Head of Research Planning and Project Management, presented the past and present research initiatives undertaken by CSIR-IIP and highlighted various success stories of the Institute. The participants then visited the Advanced Gas Separation laboratory, Domestic Combustion Laboratory, Bio-Jet fuel pilot plant, and Waste plastics to fuel pilot plants. They interacted with the scientists and technical personnel. The participants felt overwhelmed and energized by the R&D initiatives being undertaken by CSIR-IIP in the direction of Photocatalytic pathways for developing chemicals, Hydrogen generation and storage, Vehicular emissions, and green technologies. The visit provided an idea of the Institute’s progress in the energy sector.

The Science Communication and Dissemination team of CSIR-IIP conducted the programme.