India successfully conducts 1st flight test of Agni-5 missile

India today successfully tested Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. This will ensure that a single missile can deploy multiple warheads at different locations.

Besides having a woman Project Director, it has significant women contributions. With the test of Mission Divyastra, India has joined the select group of nations that have MIRV capability. This system is equipped with indigenous Avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages, which ensure that the re-entry vehicles reach the target points within the desired accuracy. The capability is an enunciator of India’s growing technological prowess.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on success of Mission Divyastra.

In a social media post, President Murmu said that the first flight test of Agni V under Mission Divyastra marks a very important milestone in India’s march towards greater geo-strategic role and capabilities. She said, the state-of-the-art technology developed indigenously is a firm step in the direction of India becoming Atmanirbhar. The President expressed confidence they will keep moving apace in their quest for excellence and self-reliance.

Vice President Dhankhar said that this phenomenal achievement by DRDO is well in sync with Bharat’s overall growth trajectory.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country is proud of its DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra.

