SPORTS

Kidambi Srikanth storms into semifinals of Canada Open badminton tournament

Jul 6, 2025

In Badminton, India’s Kidambi Srikanth continued his strong run by reaching in the men’s singles semifinals of the Canada Open Super 300 badminton tournament.

He secured a dominant straight-game victory over top seed and world No. 6 Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei, winning 21-18, 21-9 in just 43 minutes.

Earlier, Srikanth beat Wang Po-Wei of Chinese Taipei 21-19, 21-14 to set up the quarterfinal clash. Srikanth, currently ranked 49th will now face Japan’s third seed Kenta Nishimoto for a spot in the final tonight. The match is expected to begin at 09:10 PM IST.

Nishimoto reached the semifinals after a tough 21-15, 5-21, 21-17 win over India’s Sankar Muthusamy.

In women’s singles, India’s Shriyanshi Valishetty lost a close match to Denmark’s Amalie Schulz. After winning the first game, Shriyanshi lost 21-12, 19-21, 19-21 despite a strong fightback in the decider, ending her North American tour on a positive note.

