India Wins 2 Golds at Para-Archery Asian Championships, Medal Tally Reaches 7

At the 2025 Para-Archery Asian Championships in Beijing, Indian para-archers clinched two golds on Saturday taking total medal tally to seven. The women’s compound team of Sheetal Devi and Jyoti defeated China 148-143 to clinch gold. Harvinder Singh and Bhawna secured another gold in mixed recurve after a dramatic 5-4 shoot-off win.

India also earned three silvers in the men’s recurve open, men’s compound open, and mixed compound open events. Rakesh Kumar won two silvers – in the men’s compound team with Shyam Sundar Swami and in mixed doubles with Jyoti.