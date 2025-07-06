Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India Wins 2 Golds at Para-Archery Asian Championships, Medal Tally Reaches 7

Jul 6, 2025
At the 2025 Para-Archery Asian Championships in Beijing, Indian para-archers clinched two golds on Saturday taking total medal tally to seven. The women’s compound team of Sheetal Devi and Jyoti defeated China 148-143 to clinch gold. Harvinder Singh and Bhawna secured another gold in mixed recurve after a dramatic 5-4 shoot-off win.

India also earned three silvers in the men’s recurve open, men’s compound open, and mixed compound open events. Rakesh Kumar won two silvers – in the men’s compound team with Shyam Sundar Swami and in mixed doubles with Jyoti.

