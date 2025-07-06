Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes fastest known century against hosts England in Youth ODIs

Jul 6, 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes fastest known century against hosts England in Youth ODIs

India’s 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed the fastest known century in Youth ODIs. He scored three figures in just 52 balls against England in Worcester on Saturday. Suryavanshi knocked 13 fours and 10 sixes. He shared 219-run stand for the second wicket with Vihaan Malhotra, who remained unbeaten on 100. With help of both centuries, India, put to bat, scored 393 for 9 in stipulated 50 overs.

India, leading the five-match series 2-1, are now well placed to seal the series with a win in Worcester.

Related Post

SPORTS

India in Command as 2nd Test against England Heads into Final Day

Jul 6, 2025
SPORTS

Kidambi Srikanth storms into semifinals of Canada Open badminton tournament

Jul 6, 2025
SPORTS

India Wins 2 Golds at Para-Archery Asian Championships, Medal Tally Reaches 7

Jul 6, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: Businessman Khemka Murder Triggers Political Firestorm Ahead of Elections

6 July 2025 1:09 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India in Command as 2nd Test against England Heads into Final Day

6 July 2025 12:39 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Kidambi Srikanth storms into semifinals of Canada Open badminton tournament

6 July 2025 12:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India Wins 2 Golds at Para-Archery Asian Championships, Medal Tally Reaches 7

6 July 2025 12:34 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!