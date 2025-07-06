Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes fastest known century against hosts England in Youth ODIs

India’s 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed the fastest known century in Youth ODIs. He scored three figures in just 52 balls against England in Worcester on Saturday. Suryavanshi knocked 13 fours and 10 sixes. He shared 219-run stand for the second wicket with Vihaan Malhotra, who remained unbeaten on 100. With help of both centuries, India, put to bat, scored 393 for 9 in stipulated 50 overs.

India, leading the five-match series 2-1, are now well placed to seal the series with a win in Worcester.