Women’s T20 cricket, India BEAT hosts England by 24 runs in 2nd match at Bristol

Jul 3, 2025
In Women’s T20 cricket, India defeated England by 24 runs in the second of the five-match series at County Ground, Bristol, last night. Put into bat first, the Women in Blue posted 181 runs for 4 in the stipulated 20 overs. For visitors, Amanjot Kaur scored an unbeaten 63 runs in 40 balls and was declared Player of the Match. In reply, the hosts managed to score 157 for 7 in the stipulated twenty overs.

With this win, Indian eves have taken a 2 nil lead in the five-match T20I series. The third match of the series will be played on Friday at Kennington Oval, London. The match will start at 11 pm Indian Time.

