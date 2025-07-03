World Boxing Cup: Two Indian female pugilists reach semifinals, assuring  medals 

India secured two medals at the World Boxing Cup, Astana 2025, as Minakshi (48kg) and Pooja Rani (80kg) advanced to the semifinals on Day 3 of the competition. Minakshi dominated Chinese Taipei’s Guo Yi-Xuan with a 5:0 win, showcasing sharp footwork and precision. Pooja Rani overcame Kazakhstan’s Gulsaya Yerzhan in a gritty 4:1 split decision. Both boxers are assured of at least bronze. Meanwhile, Anamika (51kg) progressed to the quarterfinals after defeating Turkey’s Aysen Taskin. In the men’s draw, Jadumani Singh narrowly lost to Jay Bryan Baricuatro of the Philippines in a valiant effort.

