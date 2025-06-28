Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

AIFF to host High-Impact Performance Analysis Workshop at Football House on July 14

Jun 28, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

All India Football Federation (AIFF) will host a High-impact Performance Analysis Workshop at the Football House in New Delhi on 14th of next month. The Workshop aims at boosting the tactical and analytical skills of coaches and analysts throughout Indian football.

Experts will conduct this workshop and cover maximising the utilisation of video analysis software, a technology relied upon by national and international teams. It represents AIFF’s broader mission to introduce data-based decision-making and video intelligence into Indian football. Interested participants can apply through registration link present on the AIFF website. Registration will close on 6th of July.

AIFF to host High-Impact Performance Analysis Workshop at Football House on July 14

