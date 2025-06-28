China Beats India 3-0, Women’s Hockey Team Faces Relegation in FIH Pro League

AMN/ WEB DESK

China secured a 3-0 win over India in Berlin on Saturday, pushing the Indian Women’s Hockey Team to the brink of relegation in the FIH Pro League. Despite early chances, India failed to convert, including a missed penalty stroke by Deepika. China capitalized with goals from Yang Chen (21’) and Ying Zhang (26’) via penalty corners, and a field goal from Anhui Yu (45’). Now ninth on the table, India’s hopes hinge on other match results and a turnaround in their next game once again against China, tomorrow.