India to host 2029 World Police & Fire Games in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his joy over India being designated as the host country for the 2029 World Police and Fire Games. In a social media post, Mr. Shah said that it is a moment of great pride for every citizen.

He remarked that India winning the prestigious bid to host the event is a global recognition of its sprawling sports infrastructure. The Home Minister added that Ahmedabad being selected as the venue for the event, which brings together police, fire, and disaster services to compete in more than 50 sports, is a testament to the city’s rising stature as a sporting destination.