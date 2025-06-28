Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

India to host 2029 World Police & Fire Games in Ahmedabad

Jun 28, 2025
India to host 2029 World Police & Fire Games in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his joy over India being designated as the host country for the 2029 World Police and Fire Games. In a social media post, Mr. Shah said that it is a moment of great pride for every citizen.

He remarked that India winning the prestigious bid to host the event is a global recognition of its sprawling sports infrastructure. The Home Minister added that Ahmedabad being selected as the venue for the event, which brings together police, fire, and disaster services to compete in more than 50 sports, is a testament to the city’s rising stature as a sporting destination.

Related Post

SPORTS

Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team Defeats Australia 2-1 to Secure Third Place at 4 Nations Tournament in Berlin

Jun 26, 2025
SPORTS

Khelo India University Games 2025 to be held in November in Jaipur

Jun 26, 2025
SPORTS

India enters finals in all categories at asian doubles squash championships in Malaysia

Jun 26, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

India, Russia hold talks on S-400 supply, Su-30 MKI upgrades, defence procurement

28 June 2025 12:28 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

CPI Urges NHRC to Act Swiftly on Shocking Cases of Caste Atrocities in Odisha and UP

28 June 2025 12:11 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India to host 2029 World Police & Fire Games in Ahmedabad

28 June 2025 12:08 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

India calls for permanent resolution to border demarcation with China

28 June 2025 12:06 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!