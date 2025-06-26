Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team Defeats Australia 2-1 to Secure Third Place at 4 Nations Tournament in Berlin

AMN WEB DESK

The Indian junior men’s hockey team triumphed over Australia 2-1 in the battle for third place at the ongoing 4 Nations Tournament in Berlin yesterday. Rohit scored the equaliser for India before Ajeet Yadav’s fourth-quarter goal secured the victory. Earlier, Captain Toby Mallon had given Australia the lead in the second half. With the momentum in their favour, India pressed on to find the winner in the final quarter. In the 52nd minute, Ajeet Yadav scored in open play, giving India the lead and sealing the victory.