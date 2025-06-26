Khelo India University Games 2025 to be held in November in Jaipur

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Khelo India University Games 2025 will be held in November this year in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that more than 4 thousand athletes are expected to feature from more than 200 Universities this year, competing across 20 disciplines. He highlighted that these Games offer great opportunity for athletes who seek a national platform to impress our numerous scouts eyeing the best talents in the country. He mentioned that the University Games are for under-25 athletes and will be coming after the under-18 Khelo India Youth Games that took place in Bihar in May this year.