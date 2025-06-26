Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Khelo India University Games 2025 to be held in November in Jaipur

Jun 26, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Khelo India University Games 2025 will be held in November this year in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that more than 4 thousand athletes are expected to feature from more than 200 Universities this year, competing across 20 disciplines. He highlighted that these Games offer great opportunity for athletes who seek a national platform to impress our numerous scouts eyeing the best talents in the country. He mentioned that the University Games are for under-25 athletes and will be coming after the under-18 Khelo India Youth Games that took place in Bihar in May this year.

