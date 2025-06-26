India enters finals in all categories at asian doubles squash championships in Malaysia

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Squash, India continued its strong run at the Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Kuching, Malaysia, with pairs reaching the finals in all three categories, Men’s, Women’s, and Mixed Doubles. India has now confirmed four medals at the event.

In mixed doubles’s semifinal, Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh defeated Malaysia’s Ainaa Armani and Syafiq Kamal 2-1. They will now face the Malaysia’s Rachel Arnold and Ameesshraj Chandran in the final.

In the men’s doubles, Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar continued their strong run, defeating Hong Kong China’s Chi Him Wong and Ming Tang 2- nil in the semifinal to set up a final clash with Pakistan. In the women’s doubles semifinal, Anahat and Joshna Chinappa defeated Hong Kong China’s Kirstie Wong Po Yui and Toby Tse Yee Lam 2-nil in the semis. They will now take on Malaysian pair of Ainaa Amani and Yee Xin Ying in the final today.