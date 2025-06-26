Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

India enters finals in all categories at asian doubles squash championships in Malaysia

Jun 26, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Squash, India continued its strong run at the Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Kuching, Malaysia, with pairs reaching the finals in all three categories, Men’s, Women’s, and Mixed Doubles. India has now confirmed four medals at the event.

In mixed doubles’s semifinal, Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh defeated Malaysia’s Ainaa Armani and Syafiq Kamal 2-1. They will now face the Malaysia’s Rachel Arnold and Ameesshraj Chandran in the final.

In the men’s doubles, Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar continued their strong run, defeating Hong Kong China’s Chi Him Wong and Ming Tang 2- nil in the semifinal to set up a final clash with Pakistan. In the women’s doubles semifinal, Anahat and Joshna Chinappa defeated Hong Kong China’s Kirstie Wong Po Yui and Toby Tse Yee Lam 2-nil in the semis. They will now take on Malaysian pair of Ainaa Amani and Yee Xin Ying in the final today.

Related Post

SPORTS

Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team Defeats Australia 2-1 to Secure Third Place at 4 Nations Tournament in Berlin

Jun 26, 2025
SPORTS

Khelo India University Games 2025 to be held in November in Jaipur

Jun 26, 2025
SPORTS

Neeraj Chopra wins Ostrava Golden Spike Javelin title with 85.29m throw

Jun 26, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

زوہران ممدانی: نیویارک کی سیاست میں ہندوستانی نژاد مسلمان کی شاندار انٹری

27 June 2025 1:12 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

ज़ोहरान ममदानी: न्यूयॉर्क सिटी की सियासत में भारतीय मूल के प्रगतिशील मुसलमान की धमाकेदार एंट्री

27 June 2025 1:04 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Zohran Mamdani; The Progressive Muslim Shaking Up New York City Politics

27 June 2025 12:52 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

साइबर धोखाधड़ी नेटवर्क पर CBI का बड़ा वार: 5 राज्यों में 42 ठिकानों पर छापे, 9 आरोपी गिरफ्तार

26 June 2025 11:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!