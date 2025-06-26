Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Neeraj Chopra wins Ostrava Golden Spike Javelin title with 85.29m throw

Jun 26, 2025
Neeraj Chopra wins Ostrava Golden Spike Javelin title with 85.29m throw

In Athletics, two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has clinched the Javelin Throw title in the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 meet in the Czech Republic. The 27-year-old Indian star clinched the yellow metal with a best throw of 85.29 metres in the one-day competition last night. Douw Smit of South Africa, with a throw of 84.12 metres, finished second, while Anderson Peters of Granada, with a throw of 83.63 metres, came third.

The victory also marked Neeraj’s second consecutive top finish, following his impressive performance at the Paris Diamond League last week. He crossed the 90-metre mark for the first time in his career with a throw of 90.23 metres at that event. He will next participate in the Neeraj Chopra Classic, India’s first global javelin competition at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, on July 5th.

Related Post

SPORTS

Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games: India wins one gold, two bronze medals on day 5

Sep 21, 2017
SPORTS

Japan Open: Saina, Sindhu crash out; Srikanth, Prannoy advance into quarterfinals

Sep 21, 2017
SPORTS

Kuldeep Yadav’s hat-trick earned India emphatic 50-run win

Sep 22, 2017

You missed

QAUMI AWAAZ

Reza Academy welcomes ban on Z

22 June 2010 3:29 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
QAUMI AWAAZ

TN to get Aligarh Muslim Univ

22 June 2010 3:40 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
QAUMI AWAAZ

We are not against minorities

20 June 2010 1:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
QAUMI AWAAZ

Ambedkar was a nominee of the Muslim League

27 June 2010 4:42 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!