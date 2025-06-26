Neeraj Chopra wins Ostrava Golden Spike Javelin title with 85.29m throw

In Athletics, two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has clinched the Javelin Throw title in the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 meet in the Czech Republic. The 27-year-old Indian star clinched the yellow metal with a best throw of 85.29 metres in the one-day competition last night. Douw Smit of South Africa, with a throw of 84.12 metres, finished second, while Anderson Peters of Granada, with a throw of 83.63 metres, came third.

The victory also marked Neeraj’s second consecutive top finish, following his impressive performance at the Paris Diamond League last week. He crossed the 90-metre mark for the first time in his career with a throw of 90.23 metres at that event. He will next participate in the Neeraj Chopra Classic, India’s first global javelin competition at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, on July 5th.