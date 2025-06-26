1st test: England beat India by 5 wickets in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy opener

In Test cricket, England defeated India by five wickets in the opening match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Cricket Trophy at Headingley, Leeds. Chasing the target of 371, England reached 373 for 5 on a tense final day last night, pulling off one of the greatest run chases in Test history. A superb 149 runs from opener Ben Duckett, along with a steady 53 from Joe Root and a breezy 44 from Jamie Smith, powered the hosts to an early 1-0 lead in the five-match series. For India, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur took two wickets each. Duckett was named Player of the Match.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 364 in their second innings on Day 4, suffering a late collapse in the final session. The innings was highlighted by brilliant centuries from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. In the first innings, England were all out for 465 runs in reply to Team India’s first innings total of 471 runs.

The second match of the series will be played in Birmingham starting from the 2nd of next month.