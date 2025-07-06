Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

India in Command as 2nd Test against England Heads into Final Day

Jul 6, 2025

SPORTS DESK

India tightened their grip on the 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston, ending Day 4 in a dominant position. Skipper Shubman Gill continued his sensational form, scoring a brilliant 161 in the second innings after a double century earlier. With strong support from Rishabh Pant (65) and KL Rahul (55), India declared at 427/6, setting England a massive target of 608 runs.

England faltered in their reply, reaching 72/3 by stumps, still trailing by 536 runs. Indian pacers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj took early wickets to keep the hosts under pressure. With three days’ play remaining due to earlier rain delays, India are well-placed to level the series 1–1.

Gill’s extraordinary feat—becoming the first player to score a double century and 150+ in the same Test—has been the highlight of the match. England now face a daunting task to avoid defeat on the final day.

India Aims for $32 Trillion Economy by 2047: Piyush Goyal

Related Post

SPORTS

Kidambi Srikanth storms into semifinals of Canada Open badminton tournament

Jul 6, 2025
SPORTS

India Wins 2 Golds at Para-Archery Asian Championships, Medal Tally Reaches 7

Jul 6, 2025
SPORTS

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes fastest known century against hosts England in Youth ODIs

Jul 6, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: Businessman Khemka Murder Triggers Political Firestorm Ahead of Elections

6 July 2025 1:09 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India in Command as 2nd Test against England Heads into Final Day

6 July 2025 12:39 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Kidambi Srikanth storms into semifinals of Canada Open badminton tournament

6 July 2025 12:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India Wins 2 Golds at Para-Archery Asian Championships, Medal Tally Reaches 7

6 July 2025 12:34 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!