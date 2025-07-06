India in Command as 2nd Test against England Heads into Final Day

SPORTS DESK

India tightened their grip on the 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston, ending Day 4 in a dominant position. Skipper Shubman Gill continued his sensational form, scoring a brilliant 161 in the second innings after a double century earlier. With strong support from Rishabh Pant (65) and KL Rahul (55), India declared at 427/6, setting England a massive target of 608 runs.

England faltered in their reply, reaching 72/3 by stumps, still trailing by 536 runs. Indian pacers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj took early wickets to keep the hosts under pressure. With three days’ play remaining due to earlier rain delays, India are well-placed to level the series 1–1.

Gill’s extraordinary feat—becoming the first player to score a double century and 150+ in the same Test—has been the highlight of the match. England now face a daunting task to avoid defeat on the final day.