India Crushes England by 336 Runs in 2nd Test at Edgbaston, Levels Series 1-1

BCCI

AMN

India staged a spectacular comeback in the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, defeating England by a massive 336 runs at Edgbaston, Birmingham, and leveling the five-match series 1-1.

The star of the match was young pacer Akash Deep, who produced a career-defining 10-wicket haul, becoming only the second Indian to achieve this feat on English soil. His emotional tribute to his cancer-stricken sister added a touching dimension to his dominant performance. India’s batting was led by Shubman Gill, who smashed 161 in the second innings after a solid 269 in the first, amassing over 430 runs in the match — the most by an Indian in a single Test.

Smiles, Hugs and Handshakes 👌#TeamIndia rejoice after completing their comprehensive win in the second Test 🎉#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/bOhgOHLiW5 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2025

Despite rain delays on Day 5, India wrapped up the match quickly, with England unable to resist the pressure. England skipper Ben Stokes admitted the pitch conditions increasingly favored India.

The win drew praise from former coach Ravi Shastri, who called it a “tribute to the character” of India’s young players. With the series now tied 1-1, all eyes are on the third Test at Lord’s, beginning July 10, where both sides will look to seize the momentum.

Earlier in the day, the start of the play was delayed due to rain and wet outfield. On Day 4, Indian skipper Shubhman Gill delivered one of the greatest individual performances in Test history. Gill amassed 430 runs across both innings, 269 in the first and 161 in the second.

Gill logged the second-highest aggregate in a Test match, behind only Graham Gooch’s 456 against India in 1990 at Lord’s. India set a mammoth lead of 608 runs at end of the second inning. This left England facing the second-highest fourth-innings target ever set against them in Test history.

In reply, England got off to a poor start, reduced to 72 for 3 by stumps.