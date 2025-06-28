PM Modi’s Interacts with Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Aboard ISS

New Delhi / International Space Station –



In a landmark moment for India’s space journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a live interaction with Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Congratulating him warmly, PM Modi remarked, “You may be farthest from India, but you are closest to every Indian heart. Your journey marks the auspicious beginning of a new era.”

The Prime Minister likened Shukla’s mission to the ancient Indian tradition of “Parikrama”, saying he has been blessed with the rare opportunity to orbit Mother Earth.

“Never Imagined I’d Become an Astronaut”: Shukla Shares His Journey

During their interaction, Captain Shukla expressed pride in representing India in space. Reflecting on his path, he said, “As a child, I never imagined I would become an astronaut. But under the leadership of the Prime Minister, today’s India is full of opportunities for dreamers.”

Life in Zero Gravity: “Even Drinking Water is a Challenge”

PM Modi asked Shukla about the difference between his rigorous training on Earth and the real-life conditions aboard the space station. Captain Shukla shared that despite being prepared intellectually, the experience of zero gravity is completely different in practice. “Simple actions like drinking water or sleeping become major tasks in space,” he said.

He emphasized that the mission is a collective achievement of the entire nation and that every Indian can take pride in it.

“The Sky is Not the Limit—India Will Have Its Own Space Stations”

Encouraging India’s youth, Captain Shukla said, “The sky is not the limit. India is advancing rapidly, and we will soon have our own space stations.” He added that seeing India from space was an overwhelming experience: “It looked far grander than what we see on a map.”

Scientific Experiments for Earth: Focus on Health and Agriculture

PM Modi inquired about the scientific experiments being conducted onboard the ISS and their possible benefits for agriculture and healthcare. Captain Shukla revealed that Indian scientists have designed seven unique experiments, which he has taken to space.

The first experiment, he explained, involves stem cells and studies how the absence of gravity affects muscle mass. This research could directly benefit elderly people on Earth who suffer from age-related muscle degeneration. Shukla highlighted that space-based experiments progress faster due to accelerated biological processes, allowing quicker results than on Earth.

A New Chapter After 40 Years: India Returns to Space

On Wednesday, Captain Shukla was launched aboard the Axiom-4 mission from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA. He becomes the second Indian astronaut in space, following Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma’s historic flight as part of a Soviet mission in 1984.