Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

Monsoon Covers Entire India 9 Days ahead: IMD

Jun 29, 2025

AMN

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and the entire Delhi today. The India Meteorological Department IMD said the monsoon has covered the entire country today, nine days before the normal date.

The Weatherman said the low-pressure area over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts persists over the same region today. The associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6 kilometres above mean sea level. It is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards across North Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during the next two days.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh tomorrow. The IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Saurashtra, Kutch, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand today.

The weather agency also estimated similar conditions over Konkan, Goa, the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat during the next 6 days. The met department predicted light to moderate rainfall in most places in the western, northwestern, and northeastern parts of the country during the next 6 days.

Related Post

SCIENCE / TECH TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi’s Interacts with Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Aboard ISS

Jun 28, 2025
POLITICS TOP AWAAZ

Rahul Gandhi Slams RSS for ‘Manusmriti Agenda’, Vows to Defend Constitution

Jun 27, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Trump Hints at ‘Very Big’ India Trade Deal Ahead of Critical July Deadline

Jun 27, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India rejects Pakistan’s accusations over Waziristan attack: MEA

29 June 2025 1:47 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

Monsoon Covers Entire India 9 Days ahead: IMD

29 June 2025 1:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

وزیرِ اعظم مودی کی “من کی بات”— سماجی تحفظ، یوگا، ماحولیات اور ثقافتی طاقت پر زور

29 June 2025 1:17 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

मन की बात : PM मोदी ने सामाजिक सुरक्षा, योग, पर्यावरण को बताया भारत की शक्ति

29 June 2025 1:05 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!