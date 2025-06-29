Monsoon Covers Entire India 9 Days ahead: IMD

AMN

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and the entire Delhi today. The India Meteorological Department IMD said the monsoon has covered the entire country today, nine days before the normal date.

The Weatherman said the low-pressure area over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts persists over the same region today. The associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6 kilometres above mean sea level. It is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards across North Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during the next two days.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh tomorrow. The IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Saurashtra, Kutch, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand today.

The weather agency also estimated similar conditions over Konkan, Goa, the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat during the next 6 days. The met department predicted light to moderate rainfall in most places in the western, northwestern, and northeastern parts of the country during the next 6 days.