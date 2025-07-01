Telangana Blast: Death toll rises to 36, state govt announces ex-gratia of 1 cr

AMN / HYDRABAD

Death toll in explosion in the pharma industry at Pashamylaram in Sangareddy district in Telangana has risen to 36. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has sought a comprehensive report on the explosion.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also visited the factory blast site and reviewed the situation with senior officials. He has announced ex-gratia of one crore rupees each to the families of the deceased and ten lakh rupees for those injured.

Meanwhile, the state government has taken up measures to identify the deceased through DNA testing. So far only 11 deceased have been identified. About 143 persons including workers were on shift duty when the explosion took place yesterday.