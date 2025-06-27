Rahul Gandhi Slams RSS for ‘Manusmriti Agenda’, Vows to Defend Constitution

AMN / NEW DELHI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the RSS, accusing it of attempting to dismantle the Indian Constitution and replace it with Manusmriti to deprive the poor and marginalized of their rights.

Taking to social media platform X, Gandhi wrote, “The mask of the RSS has slipped again. They are uncomfortable with the Constitution because it enshrines equality, secularism, and justice.”

His remarks came a day after RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale suggested the removal of the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ from the Constitution’s Preamble. Speaking at an event in Delhi, Hosabale questioned the relevance of these terms, claiming they were inserted during the Emergency by the Congress government.

“RSS-BJP does not believe in the Constitution. They want Manusmriti. Their objective is to snatch away the rights of the marginalized and enslave them once more,” Gandhi alleged. “Every true patriot will defend the Constitution till their last breath.”

The Congress party reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the founding values of the Republic—liberty, equality, justice, and secularism—and voiced strong opposition to any attempts to dilute them.

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also denounced the RSS’s proposal, calling it a blatant move to undermine the Constitution. “The RSS has never hidden its obsession with dismantling our constitutional framework. Their real agenda goes beyond BJP’s lip service—it’s about distorting the very essence of our democracy,” Venugopal posted on X.

He added, “The people of India are fully aware of the divisive ideology and tactics of the RSS. We will resist these efforts with full force and stand firm in defense of our Constitution.”