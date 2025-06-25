Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Blazes Trail to ISS, Marking New Era for India’s Space Ambitions

Florida, USA – June 25, 2025

– Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla made history today, Wednesday, as the Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station (ISS) successfully launched shortly after noon from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This mission is a landmark event, as it marks the first time since Rakesh Sharma’s 1984 journey aboard Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft that the Indian government is sponsoring a human spaceflight mission. This endeavor serves as a crucial precursor to India’s ambitious Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send Indian astronauts into space from Indian soil. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is reportedly investing Rs 550 crore in the Gaganyaan project.

Shukla is set to become the first Indian to reach the ISS, with his arrival anticipated on Thursday after an approximately 28-hour journey. His historic flight underscores India’s growing capabilities and aspirations in human space exploration.