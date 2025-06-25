Trump’s Claims on Iran-Israel Conflict Face Scrutiny Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Trump insists Iran nuclear sites ‘completely destroyed’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday rebuffed US media reports of intel finding the US strikes on Iran only set back Tehran’s nuclear program by a few months. “THE NUCLEAR SITES IN IRAN ARE COMPLETELY DESTROYED!” the president posted on Truth Social.

As a tenuous ceasefire between Iran and Israel holds after a weekend of intense hostilities, U.S. President Donald Trump finds himself at the center of controversy over his characterization of the conflict’s aftermath.

Trump, who has long positioned himself as a strongman on foreign policy, publicly declared that Iran’s nuclear program was “completely and fully obliterated” following coordinated U.S.-led airstrikes. However, a new intelligence assessment from within the U.S. contradicts this claim, stating that while the strikes inflicted damage, Iran’s nuclear capabilities were only set back by a few months — not destroyed.

Despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s triumphant remarks that Iran’s nuclear ambitions had been “brought to ruin,” the assessment suggests a more measured impact, fueling debate over the efficacy and consequences of the military intervention.

Trump, in a blunt statement on Truth Social, expressed exasperation with both Tehran and Tel Aviv, saying the two nations had “fought for so long and so hard, they don’t even know what they’re doing anymore.” His comments, seen as both critical and dismissive, have drawn mixed reactions from political analysts and former diplomats.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, defended the administration’s position, insisting the airstrikes had achieved their objectives. Meanwhile, the White House dismissed the intelligence community’s findings as “flat-out wrong.”

With tensions in West Asia still high and political divisions sharpening in Washington, Trump’s rhetoric is likely to remain a flashpoint in the evolving narrative around the ceasefire and its fragile future.

Iran hangs 3 men accused of spying for Israel

Iran on Wednesday executed three men accused of spying for Israel, the day after a truce between the two countries came into effect.

“Idris Ali, Azad Shojai and Rasoul Ahmad Rasoul, who attempted to import equipment into the country to carry out assassinations, were arrested and tried for… cooperation favouring the Zionist regime,” the judiciary said, referring to Israel.

“The sentence was carried out this morning… and they were hanged.”