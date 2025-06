WEB DESK

Iran today executed three men accused of spying for Israel, the day after a truce between the two countries came into effect.

“Idris Ali, Azad Shojai and Rasoul Ahmad Rasoul, who attempted to import equipment into the country to carry out assassinations, were arrested and tried for… cooperation favouring the Zionist regime,” the judiciary said, referring to Israel.

“The sentence was carried out this morning… and they were hanged.”