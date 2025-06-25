Donald Trump Nominated for 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for Role in Iran-Israel Ceasefire

AMN / WEB DESK

U.S. President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for his role in helping broker the recent ceasefire between Israel and Iran, marking a significant development in the ongoing West Asia crisis. The nomination was confirmed by U.S. Representative Buddy Carter, who hailed Trump’s “strong and decisive leadership” in de-escalating what many feared could spiral into a full-scale regional war.

The ceasefire, announced earlier this week, brought a halt to more than a week of hostilities between the long-time adversaries, following an intense period of missile strikes, retaliatory attacks, and heightened geopolitical tension. Trump, who had remained actively engaged through his special envoy and diplomatic backchannels, claimed that his administration had played a key role in facilitating dialogue and cooling tempers on both sides.

“President Trump’s efforts in securing peace and stability in one of the most volatile regions of the world deserve global recognition,” said Rep. Carter in a statement. “He prevented a catastrophic war and saved countless lives by pushing for immediate negotiations when no one else would.”

This marks at least the second time Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025, as earlier this year, he was put forward for his involvement in international diplomatic efforts, though details of that nomination remain undisclosed.

The announcement of Trump’s nomination has stirred strong reactions. Supporters view it as overdue recognition of his unconventional but impactful foreign policy approach, while critics argue that the ceasefire remains fragile and the broader regional tensions are far from resolved. Many observers also point out that despite the temporary truce, the underlying issues between Tehran and Tel Aviv — particularly concerning Iran’s nuclear program — remain unaddressed.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee does not comment on individual nominations, which are kept confidential for 50 years. However, the nomination is expected to keep Trump at the center of global diplomatic discourse as he eyes a possible political comeback ahead of the U.S. 2024 presidential election.

Meanwhile, the situation in West Asia remains tense, with both Iran and Israel maintaining heightened military alertness even as diplomatic efforts continue behind the scenes to solidify the ceasefire.