GCC expresses solidarity with Qatar, views Iranian attack as violation of Qatar’s sovereignty

Doha

The Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) held its 49th extraordinary meeting today in Doha, chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait HE Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Yahya, the current president of the GCC Ministerial Council, with the participation of Their Highnesses and Excellencies the Foreign Ministers of the GCC member states and HE Secretary-General of the Council Jasem Mohammed Al Budaiwi.

The meeting discussed the Iranian missile attacks that targeted the State of Qatar on Monday, June 23.

Following the extraordinary session, the Ministerial Council issued a statement condemning in the strongest terms the missile strikes launched by the Islamic Republic of Iran against a military base in the State of Qatar.

The Council expressed deep regret and firm denunciation of the attack, viewing it as a blatant, unacceptable, and dangerous violation of the State of Qatar’s sovereignty and airspace, as well as of the principles of good neighborliness, international law, and the United Nations Charter, regardless of any justifications or pretexts.

The Council expressed full solidarity with the State of Qatar and affirmed its complete support for any measures the country may take to preserve its security and stability.

The Ministerial Council praised the capabilities of the Qatari Armed Forces in repelling the Iranian attack and emphasized that the security and stability of Qatar is an integral part of the security and stability of all GCC member states.

It reiterated that any threat to a member state is a direct threat to the entire Council, reaffirming its absolute rejection of any infringement on Qatar’s sovereignty or any threat to its security and stability.

The Council stressed the importance of adhering to principles rooted in the United Nations Charter and international law, including the principles of good neighborliness, respect for national sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, peaceful resolution of disputes, and refraining from the use or threat of force.

The Council also welcomed the announcement made by HE US President Donald Trump, regarding the ceasefire, emphasizing the urgent need for an immediate halt to all military actions. It praised the efforts of the State of Qatar in mediating and achieving the ceasefire to preserve the region’s security and stability.

The Council urged all parties to seize this opportunity to de-escalate tensions and adopt diplomacy as an effective path to resolve conflicts, to exercise maximum restraint, and to spare the region and its people from the perils of war. It further called for serious engagement in negotiations that could lead to sustainable solutions, recognizing that the current moment presents an opportunity to chart a new course toward a more positive future for the region.



The Council affirmed its readiness to support all efforts in this regard and commended the success of HE President Donald Trump in securing a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. It also urged His Excellency to work toward achieving a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.



Additionally, the Ministerial Council condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the killing of civilians. It rejected the military escalation carried out by the occupying authorities in both the north and south of Gaza, the expansion of their occupation of large parts of the Strip, and the obstruction of international humanitarian organizations from delivering aid and operating medical facilities. The Council stressed the need to resume negotiations to reach a ceasefire and ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians.



The Ministerial Council also noted the importance of the GCC Vision for Regional Security announced in March 2024, which prioritizes dialogue and diplomacy in interstate relations. It affirmed that this approach is the only viable way to overcome current crises and preserve regional security and the well-being of its peoples. The Council warned that any escalation could undermine regional security and drag the region into dangerous paths with potentially catastrophic consequences for international peace and security.



Furthermore, the Council praised the role of the Sultanate of Oman in facilitating the US-Iran nuclear negotiations and acknowledged the contributions of the State of Qatar, the United States, and other countries that supported de-escalation efforts. It stressed the importance of continuing active mediation efforts.

The Ministerial Council emphasized the importance of safeguarding air and maritime security and the waterways in the region, and countering activities that threaten regional and global stability, including attacks on commercial vessels, threats to maritime navigation and international trade, and targeting of oil facilities in GCC countries. The Council reaffirmed the GCC states’ commitment to and concern for the stability of global energy markets. QNA