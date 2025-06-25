Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

UN chief welcomes Trump’s announcement of Israel-Iran ceasefire

Jun 25, 2025

WEB DESK

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Guterres urges Israel and Iran to fully respect the ceasefire and to stop fighting, noting that the people of the two countries have already suffered too much. The secretary-general hopes that this ceasefire can be replicated in the other conflicts in the region.

Earlier yesterday, US President Donald Trump declared that a ceasefire between Iran and Israel had officially taken effect, urging both sides to maintain restraint. The announcement came amid escalating violence in the Middle East, but President Trump’s declaration appeared to catch both parties off guard. The ceasefire claim was quickly contradicted by Iran, which asserted it had not received any formal proposal from Washington and had not agreed to a bilateral ceasefire.

