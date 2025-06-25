Yemen’s Houthis vow to continue military operations despite Iran-Israel ceasefire

WEB DESK

Yemen’s Houthi group announced that it will continue military operations against Israel, hours after US President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel. The announcement was made in a statement on a social media platform by Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi political bureau. He wrote, the acceptance by America and the Zionist entity of a ceasefire with Iran confirms that military force is the only language they understand.

The Houthi official emphasised that the group’s military operations against Israel will continue until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.