Trump denies report claiming Iran nuclear facility not destroyed

WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has rejected a report claiming that ​​Iran’s nuclear facility ​was not destroyed. A recent intelligence report, disclosed by two American media outlets, has cast doubt on the Trump administration’s claim that the recent American airstrikes had destroyed Iran’s nuclear programme. In a Truth Social post today, the US President slammed both media outlets, ​​alleging that CNN and ​the New York Times ​have teamed up in an attempt to demean one of the most successful military strikes in history. He added that the nuclear sites in Iran have been destroyed.

During an interview with another American media outlet, the US President’s Special Envoy to the Middle East ​has called the leaking of the report treasonous, stating that it needs to be investigated.