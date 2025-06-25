Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump denies report claiming Iran nuclear facility not destroyed

Jun 25, 2025

WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has rejected a report claiming that ​​Iran’s nuclear facility ​was not destroyed. A recent intelligence report, disclosed by two American media outlets, has cast doubt on the Trump administration’s claim that the recent American airstrikes had destroyed Iran’s nuclear programme. In a Truth Social post today, the US President slammed both media outlets, ​​alleging that CNN and ​the New York Times ​have teamed up in an attempt to demean one of the most successful military strikes in history. He added that the nuclear sites in Iran have been destroyed.

During an interview with another American media outlet, the US President’s Special Envoy to the Middle East ​has called the leaking of the report treasonous, stating that it needs to be investigated.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Yemen’s Houthis vow to continue military operations despite Iran-Israel ceasefire

Jun 25, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN chief welcomes Trump’s announcement of Israel-Iran ceasefire

Jun 25, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

GCC expresses solidarity with Qatar, views Iranian attack as violation of Qatar’s sovereignty

Jun 25, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump denies report claiming Iran nuclear facility not destroyed

25 June 2025 3:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Yemen’s Houthis vow to continue military operations despite Iran-Israel ceasefire

25 June 2025 2:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN chief welcomes Trump’s announcement of Israel-Iran ceasefire

25 June 2025 1:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

GCC expresses solidarity with Qatar, views Iranian attack as violation of Qatar’s sovereignty

25 June 2025 1:47 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!