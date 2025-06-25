Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Thailand, Cambodia impose restrictions on each other

Jun 25, 2025
Thailand has imposed restrictions on all travellers heading into Cambodia, as the two countries remain locked in a bitter border dispute. According to media reports, the ban applies to any vehicle or person attempting to cross into Cambodia from Thailand. The Thai military stated that the new restrictions reflect the current security situation. Relations between the two countries have reached their lowest point in over a decade, following armed clashes along the border last month that resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier.
In the aftermath, both nations have enacted retaliatory measures. Cambodia has banned imports from Thailand, including fruit, vegetables, electricity, internet services, and even Thai television dramas and films.

