US: Trump lashes out at Israel & Iran for ceasefire violation

Jun 24, 2025
US President Trump lashes out at Israel & Iran for ceasefire violation

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at Israel and Iran, accusing both sides of violating the ceasefire. The President said he had told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to call back Israeli planes that were headed toward Iran. Trump warned Israel not to drop bombs on Iran. He also stated that the United States is not seeking regime change in Iran following the conflict with Israel. 

Meanwhile, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that it has halted further strikes on Iran following a call between Prime Minister Netanyahu and U.S. President Trump. On the other hand, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that his country will respect the truce as long as Israel does. He also stated that Iran is open to dialogue and will protect the interests of Iranians.

The ceasefire between Israel and Iran unravelled within hours of its announcement, as both sides launched fresh attacks and accused each other of violations. Israeli officials confirmed a strike on a radar installation near Tehran in response to three missiles reportedly fired by Iran after the truce had taken effect. Explosions were reported in Iran’s northern Mazandaran province, including the cities of Babol and Babolsar, prompting the activation of air defense systems.

  Tehran denied launching any new missiles. The General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces rejected the Israeli claim that it had launched missiles at Israel in recent hours. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also said that Iran’s last wave of missiles against Israel was carried out minutes before the ceasefire was implemented, in response to deadly Israeli strikes. However, no further incidents were reported after  Trump spoke directly with Israeli Prime Minister. The regional air traffic is gradually resuming.  Air India announced the restart of its services to West Asia starting today.

