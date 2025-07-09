Gujarat: CM orders probe into bridge collapse in Vadodara

10, including 3 of a family, killed as multiple vehicles plunged into river after bridge collapsed

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has ordered an investigation into the tragic bridge collapse incident near Gambhira in Gujarat’s Vadodara, in which 10 people died and several were injured. This issue was discussed in today’s cabinet meeting held in Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of Chief Minister.

Mr.Patel has sought a preliminary report from the officials regarding the collapse of the bridge. After the cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister also held a meeting with the officials of the Roads and Buildings Department. Details of other dilapidated bridges in the state were also presented and requested.

In Vadodara district, a portion of the Gambhira bridge near Padra collapsed this morning. In this tragic incident five vehicles plunged into the Mahisagar River resulted in nine fatalities. Local authorities, including the Vadodara district administration, immediately launched a large-scale rescue effort.

The Vadodara SP said a case of accidental death has been registered, and the police will begin a probe after rescue operations are over. “We will also seek an inquiry report from the district collector,” Anand said, adding that the bodies of the victims have been taken to Padra Referral Hospital for autopsy.

Videos and photos of the bridge collapse show a tanker dangling precariously from the broken bridge even as a woman trapped in the river is heard crying for help for her son, seemingly trapped in the overturned Eeco van in the water.

PM Modi expresses grief over Vadodara bridge collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the collapse of a bridge in Vadodara district, Gujarat. He expressed condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and wished for the speedy recovery of all the injured.

Prime Minister Modi has sanctioned an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees each for the next of kin of persons who lost their lives from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. The injured will be given 50 thousand rupees.