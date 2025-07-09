IAF Aircraft crashes in Rajasthan; Court of inquiry constitutes to ascertain cause

AMN

An Indian Air Force Aircraft today crashed near Churu district in Rajasthan. The incident took place in the Rajaldesar Police Station area. A court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the crash of the Indian Air Force Jaguar Trainer aircraft.

The aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed near Churu in Rajasthan today. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries in the accident.

No damage to any civil property has been reported. Indian Air Force has expressed regret for the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief.