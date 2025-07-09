Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues Red Alert

Jul 9, 2025

AMN

A sudden spell of heavy rain hit Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday, causing severe waterlogging, traffic jams, and disruption to daily life. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, warning of continued moderate to heavy rainfall in isolated areas as the weather system moves eastward.

Light showers began in parts of East Delhi by evening, quickly intensifying. Low-lying areas and underpasses faced high risk of flooding, prompting authorities to flag possible road closures. Traffic slowed significantly in many parts due to poor visibility and waterlogged roads.

The IMD advised motorists to drive cautiously as slippery roads and reduced visibility could lead to accidents and congestion. Residents were urged to avoid non-essential travel and stay indoors.

The downpour also posed a threat to agriculture and informal housing. Standing crops and plantations risk damage from waterlogging, while temporary structures may be vulnerable to strong winds and seepage.

In addition to the red alert, an orange alert was also issued, forecasting thunderstorms and lightning in parts of Delhi. The maximum temperature was expected to reach 35°C, with a minimum of around 24°C. Civic authorities have advised citizens to follow safety guidelines.

