Earthquake jolts Delhi NCR

Jul 10, 2025

A low intensity earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, causing momentary panic among residents across the region.

The tremors were reported around Jhajjar in Haryana, with the epicentre located 4 km northeast of the town and a depth of 14 km, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).Tremors were widely felt across Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and parts of central Delhi. In residential areas, people rushed out of their homes as ceiling fans and furniture began to sway. Office-goers in tech hubs like Noida and Gurugram reported feeling vibrations, with some computers and monitors briefly shaking.The quake’s impact extended to parts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut and Shamli, nearly 200 km away from the epicentre.

No reports of damage to life or property have surfaced so far.This seismic activity comes just days after a similar 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday. That tremor, which originated at a depth of 25 km, also caused brief panic but no major destruction.

