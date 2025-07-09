Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

India, Namibia explore new areas of cooperation in critical sectors during Delegation-level Talks

Jul 9, 2025

   

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held delegation-level talks with the Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at the State House in capital city of Windhoek. The deliberations were aimed to deepen the economic partnership between the two countries by exploring new areas of cooperation in critical sectors. MoUs have been signed in the fields of health and medicine, global biofuel, infrastructure framework and entrepreneurship.

During the visit, the Prime Minister also paid homage to Namibia’s Founding Father and first President, the late Dr. Sam Nujoma. Mr. Modi will be conferred with Namibia’s highest civilian award in recognition of his contributions to strengthening bilateral ties. Besides, the Prime Minister will address the Parliament of Namibia, marking a significant moment in the ongoing relationship between the two nations. This is the first visit of Mr. Modi to the resource-rich South African Country, and the third ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to Namibia, which is coming after nearly three decades. Earlier in the morning, Mr. Modi reached Windhoek in the final leg of his five-nation tour. 

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Gujarat: CM orders probe into bridge collapse in Vadodara

Jul 9, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi court extends 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana’s judicial custody till August 13

Jul 9, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES QAUMI AWAAZ

Delhi HC Warns Against Misusing Free Speech in Udaipur Files Hearing, Orders Special Screening

Jul 9, 2025

You missed

DEFENCE

2 Pilots killed as IAF jet crashes in Rajasthan’s Churu district

9 July 2025 6:13 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Gujarat: CM orders probe into bridge collapse in Vadodara

9 July 2025 6:05 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

India, Namibia explore new areas of cooperation in critical sectors during Delegation-level Talks

9 July 2025 5:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

Gujarat-Rajasthan to collect camel milk for medicinal use: Amit Shah

9 July 2025 5:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!