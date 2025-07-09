India, Namibia explore new areas of cooperation in critical sectors during Delegation-level Talks

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held delegation-level talks with the Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at the State House in capital city of Windhoek. The deliberations were aimed to deepen the economic partnership between the two countries by exploring new areas of cooperation in critical sectors. MoUs have been signed in the fields of health and medicine, global biofuel, infrastructure framework and entrepreneurship.

During the visit, the Prime Minister also paid homage to Namibia’s Founding Father and first President, the late Dr. Sam Nujoma. Mr. Modi will be conferred with Namibia’s highest civilian award in recognition of his contributions to strengthening bilateral ties. Besides, the Prime Minister will address the Parliament of Namibia, marking a significant moment in the ongoing relationship between the two nations. This is the first visit of Mr. Modi to the resource-rich South African Country, and the third ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to Namibia, which is coming after nearly three decades. Earlier in the morning, Mr. Modi reached Windhoek in the final leg of his five-nation tour.