Rotary Club organises Blood Donation Camp in New Delhi

AMN / New Delhi

To commemorate Rotary International’s 119th birthday, the Rotary Club of Delhi Southeast and Rotary International South Asia Office jointly organized a blood donation camp in the complex of Pullman/ Novotel Commercial Tower at Aerocity, New Delhi.

Rotary International completed 119 years on February 23, 2024. The blood donation drive was open to other offices in the vicinity along with visiting Rotary and non-Rotary members, along with the Rotary International South Asia Office staff. Nearly 60 people participated in the donation drive making it a great success.

The camp aimed to encourage and raise awareness about the importance of donating blood and to help those in need. The event received overwhelming support from the community and helped make a positive impact on society. With such initiatives, the Rotary Club of Delhi Southeast and the Rotary International South Asia Office continue to strive towards creating a better world.

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.4 million members in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit Rotary.org.

