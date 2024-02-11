“Empowering Rural Communities: Aster RV Hospitals Joins Forces for a Remote Healthcare Initiative

In a significant step towards promoting the well-being of Communities living in rural regions, Aster RV Hospitals, joined forces with Vanavasi Kalyana Trust to organize a comprehensive health camp in a remote village near Kanakapura. The event aimed to address the healthcare needs of the rural population by offering a range of medical services, including general checkups, eye examinations, dental care, and health awareness programs.

The health camp, conducted in collaboration with Aster RV Hospital’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, witnessed an enthusiastic response from the remote rural communities. J. Parashuram, Assistant Manager, CSR, Aster RV Hospital, expressed his commitment to making healthcare accessible to underserved populations. “We believe in the power of collaboration to bring about positive change. Partnering with Vanavasi Kalyana Trust allowed us to extend our services to those who need it the most,” said Parashuram. A team of dedicated volunteers of the Aster Volunteer team catered to close to 200 rural and tribal communities from the nearby Kanakpura village at Govt. Higher Secondary School premises, Kodihalli hobli, Kanakpura Taluk, Ramanagara District over the weekend and conducted Health Check up camp

The health camp covered various aspects of healthcare, focusing on preventive measures and early detection of health issues. The medical team, consisting of 11 doctors, nursing staff, and dedicated volunteers, provided free services, including BMI calculations, eye checkups, and distribution of free spectacles for those in need. The camp also included general checkups and the distribution of essential medications.

One of the highlights of the event was the provision of free ECG tests, ensuring that cardiovascular health was assessed for all participants. Dental checkups were also conducted, with the distribution of toothpaste and brushes to promote oral hygiene. The medical team took the opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining good dental health in the community. Hygiene awareness sessions were conducted to emphasize the significance of maintaining cleanliness and adopting healthy practices in daily life. In addition to medical services, the camp included training sessions first aid services. Participants were educated on how to call for an ambulance and provide basic support in emergency situations. This initiative aimed to empower the community with essential life-saving skills, ensuring they are better equipped to handle emergencies.

