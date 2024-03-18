Smoking and Alcohol consumption can impact your Eye Health

FreeCurrencyRates.com

Smoking and alcohol consumption have long been associated with various health risks, but their detrimental effects on eye health are often underestimated. Smoking and regular alcohol affects not only your overall well-being but also impacts your eyes says , Dr Ankit Deokar, Consultant-Cornea, Sankara Eye Centre, Indore.

Following are some of the impacts of regular smoking and alcohol consumption on eye health and the potential risks associated with them:

·         Smoking and its effect on Vision:

#Increased Risk of Cataracts: Smoking is a well-established risk factor for the development of cataracts. The harmful chemicals in tobacco smoke contribute to the clouding of the eye’s natural lens.

#Macular Degeneration: Smoking has been linked to an increased risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of vision loss among older adults. AMD affects the central part of the retina, leading to a loss of central vision.

Smoking and Diabetic Retinopathy: Engaging in smoking elevates the likelihood of experiencing diverse complications related to diabetes, such as diabetic retinopathy. It also increases the likelihood of vision-threatening complications.

Dr. Anand Kalaskar – General Physician, Apollo Clinic, Nigdi, Pune says: Smoking and alcohol consumption can have significant adverse effects on eye health, impacting various aspects of vision and increasing the risk of developing serious eye conditions.

·         Alcohol consumption & Glaucoma:

Excessive alcohol consumption can have detrimental effects on the eyes. Alcohol can disrupt the delicate balance of fluid pressure within the eyes, leading to fluctuations that may increase the risk of developing conditions such as glaucoma.

·         Alcohol consumption & Nutritional Deficiencies:

Chronic alcohol abuse can also contribute to nutritional deficiencies that affect eye health, such as a deficiency in vitamin A, which is essential for maintaining healthy vision.

·         Alcohol and eye trauma:

Alcohol consumption can impair judgment and coordination, increasing the risk of eye injuries from accidents or falls. This can result in trauma to the eyes, ranging from minor injuries like corneal abrasions to more severe conditions such as retinal detachment.

Quitting smoking and moderating alcohol consumption are essential steps towards maintaining optimal eye health. Regular eye check-ups and a healthy lifestyle contribute to preventing vision-related issues associated with these harmful habits.  It is crucial for individuals to be aware of the potential consequences and to adopt a Additionally, regular eye check-ups and a healthy lifestyle, including a well-balanced diet, can contribute to maintaining optimal eye health throughout life. As with any health-related matter, individuals are advised to consult with healthcare professionals for personalized advice and guidance based on their specific circumstances, concludes Dr Ankit.

